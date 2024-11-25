LBCI correspondent reports optimism for ceasefire approval, despite protests in Israel: Here are the details

LBCI correspondent in Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under pressure and will hold political and security consultations ahead of Tuesday's Cabinet meeting to discuss ways to handle the ceasefire agreement.



"Residents of southern Lebanon will return to their homes, which presents an issue with residents of northern Israeli settlements who oppose this and plan to protest Tuesday against the plan," she added.



According to the LBCI correspondent, "The United States sent a message to Israel two days ago, stating that in the event of any violations of the agreement, such as the transfer of weapons from Syria to Lebanon, they should be intercepted in Syria, not Lebanon, to avoid jeopardizing the agreement after it is signed."



Shehadeh further noted: "The draft agreement indicates that the Israeli army's withdrawal will be gradual, in parallel with the deployment of the Lebanese army in the south within 60 days, and there will be no buffer zone along the border."



She also expressed optimism about the approval of the agreement tomorrow, Tuesday, despite the ongoing protests against it in Israel.