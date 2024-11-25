News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
9
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
4
o
North
10
o
South
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
9
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
4
o
North
10
o
South
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LBCI correspondent reports optimism for ceasefire approval, despite protests in Israel: Here are the details
Lebanon News
2024-11-25 | 16:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
LBCI correspondent reports optimism for ceasefire approval, despite protests in Israel: Here are the details
LBCI correspondent in Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under pressure and will hold political and security consultations ahead of Tuesday's Cabinet meeting to discuss ways to handle the ceasefire agreement.
"Residents of southern Lebanon will return to their homes, which presents an issue with residents of northern Israeli settlements who oppose this and plan to protest Tuesday against the plan," she added.
According to the LBCI correspondent, "The United States sent a message to Israel two days ago, stating that in the event of any violations of the agreement, such as the transfer of weapons from Syria to Lebanon, they should be intercepted in Syria, not Lebanon, to avoid jeopardizing the agreement after it is signed."
Shehadeh further noted: "The draft agreement indicates that the Israeli army's withdrawal will be gradual, in parallel with the deployment of the Lebanese army in the south within 60 days, and there will be no buffer zone along the border."
She also expressed optimism about the approval of the agreement tomorrow, Tuesday, despite the ongoing protests against it in Israel.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Ceasefire
War
United States
Next
Lebanon's FM highlights Resolution 1701 as key to peace, urges ceasefire
Israel's army claims targeting Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's southern suburbs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24
Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24
Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Intense negotiations continue: Will Israel and Lebanon finalize ceasefire deal?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Intense negotiations continue: Will Israel and Lebanon finalize ceasefire deal?
0
Lebanon News
11:16
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli Security Cabinet to convene Tuesday to discuss ceasefire deal with Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:16
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli Security Cabinet to convene Tuesday to discuss ceasefire deal with Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:01
Israeli Ambassador to Washington says agreement with Lebanon could lead to easing of US arms restrictions: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
00:01
Israeli Ambassador to Washington says agreement with Lebanon could lead to easing of US arms restrictions: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
0
World News
16:59
US envoy McGurk heading to Saudi Arabia to discuss Gaza ceasefire
World News
16:59
US envoy McGurk heading to Saudi Arabia to discuss Gaza ceasefire
0
Middle East News
15:35
Israel's army claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapon smuggling routes in Syria
Middle East News
15:35
Israel's army claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapon smuggling routes in Syria
0
World News
15:16
US says Lebanon ceasefire close but no agreement yet: State Department spokesperson
World News
15:16
US says Lebanon ceasefire close but no agreement yet: State Department spokesperson
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:20
Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then
Lebanon News
09:20
Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then
0
Middle East News
15:58
War monitor says 11 killed in north Syria Kurdish-led attacks on pro-Turk positions
Middle East News
15:58
War monitor says 11 killed in north Syria Kurdish-led attacks on pro-Turk positions
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-15
Israeli army investigates 'unauthorized' leaflet drops in South Lebanon, calls it 'unilateral brigade action': Report
Lebanon News
2024-09-15
Israeli army investigates 'unauthorized' leaflet drops in South Lebanon, calls it 'unilateral brigade action': Report
0
Lebanon News
12:54
US says Lebanon ceasefire deal 'close'
Lebanon News
12:54
US says Lebanon ceasefire deal 'close'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:31
CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening
Lebanon News
07:31
CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening
2
Lebanon News
14:55
Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
14:55
Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
3
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
4
Lebanon News
09:20
Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then
Lebanon News
09:20
Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then
5
Lebanon News
07:39
Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
07:39
Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
6
Lebanon News
09:15
Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official
Lebanon News
09:15
Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official
7
Lebanon News
04:28
Israel's army claims targeting Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
04:28
Israel's army claims targeting Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
09:58
New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:58
New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More