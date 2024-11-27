Amos Hochstein tells Al Jazeera: Ceasefire must be permanent, US will support Lebanese Army

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein emphasized the importance of ensuring that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon is a lasting one that definitively ends hostilities.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Hochstein cautioned against repeating the situation in 2006, when hostilities resumed after the end of the war.



Hochstein stressed the need for the full implementation of the agreement, including all provisions and principles of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

He highlighted the necessity of a robust monitoring mechanism to enforce compliance and maintain stability.

He stated that the United States has no plans to deploy forces in Lebanon but will provide support to the Lebanese Army as part of the recently proposed ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.



Hochstein explained that the mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire would focus on detecting and addressing any violations, adding, "Both the Lebanese and Israeli sides have the right to self-defense under the ceasefire agreement and international law."



He stressed the U.S. commitment to working with Lebanese authorities to ensure their capacity to meet various security challenges.



The envoy also confirmed that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) will play a role in monitoring the implementation of the agreement.



This includes overseeing the Israeli withdrawal and the subsequent deployment of the Lebanese Army in the affected areas.