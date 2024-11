Israeli Chief of Staff: Ceasefire enforcement will be tougher than fighting in Lebanon

The Israeli Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, stated that while the fighting in Lebanon was extremely intense, the enforcement of the ceasefire agreement would be even more resolute.



He emphasized that the actions would follow the rules approved by the Israeli Defense Minister, Prime Minister, and the security cabinet the previous day.



Halevi warned that Hezbollah fighters who approach Israeli forces, the border area, or the villages within the defined zones will be targeted. He made it clear that "Israel does not intend to engage in prolonged months of conflict or force civilians to leave their homes without ensuring their safe return."



Halevi outlined that ground forces, particularly those from the Northern Command, are prepared to confront any attempts to return to these villages. He added that Israel's readiness includes air and maritime support, with ongoing surveillance and attack capabilities in the western sector.



He also noted that Israel is preparing for the possibility that the ceasefire may not be fully adhered to.



"If that happens, Israel will reassess the situation and implement stronger and more forceful measures. Israel is highly determined to enforce its rules and alter the current reality in the northern regions," he said.