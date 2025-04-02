FM Rajji attends parliamentary committee session on Lebanon’s foreign policy

Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji participated in a session of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, held at the invitation of Committee Chairman MP Fadi Alame.



The session aimed to review Lebanon’s foreign policy and the role of diplomacy in addressing regional and international challenges.



While such participation is standard practice, given the cooperation between the executive and legislative branches—especially following the formation of the new government—sources familiar with the matter dismissed attempts to portray Rajji’s appearance as a summons.



They noted that Alame and Rajji had scheduled a meeting in advance during the minister’s visit on March 14.



The sources urged those fueling such speculation to refrain from political bickering and instead focus on efforts to rebuild a state based on the rule of law and justice.