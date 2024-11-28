Mayor of Khiam tells LBCI: Israeli army fired sound bombs at residents

The mayor of Khiam, South Lebanon, confirmed that what happened on Wednesday was that some residents returned to the town and reached a point where the Israeli army was still present.



The army then fired sound bombs at them, including at journalists.



He told LBCI: "We asked the residents not to enter according to the ceasefire agreement so that the Lebanese army could first enter and ensure the safety of the residents before they return."



He confirmed that the Israeli army is present in the northeastern area of Khiam and near the town only.



