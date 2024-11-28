Borrell: Lebanese Army needs strong support, glimmer of hope after ceasefire agreement

Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, emphasized the importance of providing strong support to the Lebanese Army, which he described as crucial for Lebanon's stability.



Borrell noted that there is a glimmer of hope following the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.



In his remarks, Borrell also condemned the actions of Israel's Netanyahu government, accusing it of trampling on international law and violating international humanitarian law.