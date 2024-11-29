Army Commander Joseph Aoun, US General Jasper Jeffers discuss coordination in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-29 | 11:30
High views
Army Commander Joseph Aoun, US General Jasper Jeffers discuss coordination in South Lebanon
Army Commander Joseph Aoun, US General Jasper Jeffers discuss coordination in South Lebanon

Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun met in Yarzeh with the U.S. Major General Jasper Jeffers, head of the Quint Supervisory Committee.

Discussions reportedly focused on the general situation and mechanisms for coordination among stakeholders in southern Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Army

Commander

United States

Discussion

