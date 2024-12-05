Lebanese FM discusses ceasefire with Canadian and Australian ambassadors

Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib held separate meetings with Canadian Ambassador Stephanie McCollum and Australian Ambassador Andrew Barnes on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon following the ceasefire announcement.



During his meeting with McCollum, Bou Habib highlighted the critical need for international support in the post-war phase. He called on Canada and other friendly nations to back Lebanon's reconstruction efforts and enhance support for the Lebanese Armed Forces and state institutions.



Ambassador McCollum reaffirmed Canada's steadfast support for the Lebanese Armed Forces and security agencies. She also emphasized the importance of electing a new president and forming a government to address Lebanon's pressing challenges.



In a separate meeting with Ambassador Barnes, discussions focused on Israel's continued violations despite the ceasefire.



Bou Habib expressed hope that the ceasefire monitoring committee will begin its work promptly and aim to end these breaches. He stressed the importance of demarcating Lebanon's southern border and ensuring Israel's withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territories as vital steps toward lasting peace and stability.



Ambassador Barnes conveyed the Australian government's welcome of the ceasefire agreement and underscored the significance of the Lebanese diaspora in Australia. He reiterated their continued support for Lebanon and its causes.