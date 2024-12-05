Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session

Lebanon News
2024-12-05 | 12:40
High views
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
0min
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri officially invited U.S. presidential envoy Amos Hochstein to attend the January 9 parliamentary session dedicated to electing a new president. 

The invitation was extended during a phone call between the two officials, during which Hochstein reportedly expressed his commitment to accepting the invitation.  

The upcoming session marks another critical step in Lebanon's efforts to address its prolonged presidential vacuum amidst political, security, and economic challenges.

US envoy Hochstein to visit Beirut 'soon' for ceasefire oversight: Al-Akhbar reports
Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire
