Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
Lebanon News
2024-12-05 | 12:40
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri officially invited U.S. presidential envoy Amos Hochstein to attend the January 9 parliamentary session dedicated to electing a new president.
The invitation was extended during a phone call between the two officials, during which Hochstein reportedly expressed his commitment to accepting the invitation.
The upcoming session marks another critical step in Lebanon's efforts to address its prolonged presidential vacuum amidst political, security, and economic challenges.
Lebanon News
Speaker
Parliament
Nabih Berri
US
Envoy
Amos Hochstein
Parliamentary
Session
