Israeli army announces four soldiers killed in South Lebanon

The Israeli army announced on Monday that four of its soldiers were killed in clashes in southern Lebanon.



In a statement, the army said the soldiers "fell during combat," without providing further details about the incident.



Meanwhile, Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that Israeli airstrikes on two villages in the south had killed six people.



The developments pose a potential challenge to the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which has been in place for less than two weeks.



Reuters