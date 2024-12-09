Qatari Ambassador visits General Joseph Aoun: Support for Lebanon and Army continues

2024-12-09 | 06:35
Qatari Ambassador visits General Joseph Aoun: Support for Lebanon and Army continues
0min
Qatari Ambassador visits General Joseph Aoun: Support for Lebanon and Army continues

Army Commander General Joseph Aoun received the Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, at his office in Yarzeh. 

The ambassador reaffirmed Qatar's continued support for Lebanon and the Lebanese Army amid the current challenging circumstances.

General Aoun thanked the Qatari ambassador and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, for their ongoing support of the army.

