News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Mikati meets Cardinal Parolin: Vatican committed to supporting Lebanon and urges presidential election
Lebanon News
2024-12-13 | 07:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Mikati meets Cardinal Parolin: Vatican committed to supporting Lebanon and urges presidential election
Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with the Vatican's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who emphasized that "Lebanon has always been an example to the world of how societies can coexist."
He noted, "Lebanon holds a special place in the Holy See's attention."
Parolin stated, "For two years, we have been calling for the election of a president and hope that this will occur within the set timeframe, with a president capable of uniting the Lebanese under the constitution."
He also stressed that the Vatican will support Lebanon in international forums.
Lebanon News
World News
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Vatican
Support
Lebanon
President
Election
Next
Lebanese Army works to clear roads leading to Khiam in South Lebanon following Israeli aggression
MP Neemat Frem discusses Lebanon's reconstruction and presidential responsibilities with LF's Geagea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-11
Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session
Lebanon News
2024-12-11
Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-11
Lebanon's Bassil and Berri discuss presidential election, hope for new president by January 9
Lebanon News
2024-12-11
Lebanon's Bassil and Berri discuss presidential election, hope for new president by January 9
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon discusses ceasefire and presidential election with National Moderation Bloc
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon discusses ceasefire and presidential election with National Moderation Bloc
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?
0
Lebanon News
08:25
Lebanese Army works to clear roads leading to Khiam in South Lebanon following Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
08:25
Lebanese Army works to clear roads leading to Khiam in South Lebanon following Israeli aggression
0
Lebanon News
07:16
MP Neemat Frem discusses Lebanon's reconstruction and presidential responsibilities with LF's Geagea
Lebanon News
07:16
MP Neemat Frem discusses Lebanon's reconstruction and presidential responsibilities with LF's Geagea
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
A decade after Ghouta massacre: Israel's strikes redefine the fight against Syrian weapons
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
A decade after Ghouta massacre: Israel's strikes redefine the fight against Syrian weapons
0
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Monitor says Israel hit arms depots in Syria's east
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Monitor says Israel hit arms depots in Syria's east
0
Middle East News
2024-09-28
Hamas mourns Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, condemns the killing as 'cowardly terrorist act'
Middle East News
2024-09-28
Hamas mourns Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, condemns the killing as 'cowardly terrorist act'
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:17
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
02:17
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:26
Israeli military: Airstrike targets Hezbollah members in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:26
Israeli military: Airstrike targets Hezbollah members in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
02:17
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
02:17
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
3
Lebanon News
01:31
Israeli military warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
Lebanon News
01:31
Israeli military warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
4
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli army claims Brigade 769 continues operations in South Lebanon, discovers and destroys weapons cache
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli army claims Brigade 769 continues operations in South Lebanon, discovers and destroys weapons cache
5
Lebanon News
03:46
Israeli airstrike targets Naqoura in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
03:46
Israeli airstrike targets Naqoura in South Lebanon: NNA
6
Lebanon News
13:44
Israeli strike on Khiam in South Lebanon kills one: Lebanon's Health Ministry
Lebanon News
13:44
Israeli strike on Khiam in South Lebanon kills one: Lebanon's Health Ministry
7
Lebanon News
02:26
Elias Baissari receives delegation from UNTSO in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:26
Elias Baissari receives delegation from UNTSO in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
06:15
Defense Minister discusses security situation and army deployment in South Lebanon with Army Commander and Chief of Staff
Lebanon News
06:15
Defense Minister discusses security situation and army deployment in South Lebanon with Army Commander and Chief of Staff
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More