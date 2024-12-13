PM Mikati meets Cardinal Parolin: Vatican committed to supporting Lebanon and urges presidential election

Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with the Vatican's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who emphasized that "Lebanon has always been an example to the world of how societies can coexist."



He noted, "Lebanon holds a special place in the Holy See's attention."



Parolin stated, "For two years, we have been calling for the election of a president and hope that this will occur within the set timeframe, with a president capable of uniting the Lebanese under the constitution."



He also stressed that the Vatican will support Lebanon in international forums.