Lebanese army takes control of Hechmech, Sultan Yaaqoub, and Halwa camp in Bekaa: Sources tell LBCI

Sources confirmed to LBCI on Saturday that the Lebanese army took over the Hechmech site, located between Qousaya and Deir El Ghazal in central Bekaa, from fighters of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command.



Earlier, the army also took control of the Sultan Yaaqoub site in western Bekaa from the General Command and the "Halwa camp" from Fatah al-Intifada.

The army also seized quantities of weapons and ammunition, in addition to military gear.



Later, a Lebanese army statement on X confirmed that the military continues to take control of positions previously occupied by Palestinian groups within Lebanon as part of efforts to maintain security and stability and enforce state authority in various areas.