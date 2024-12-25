Israel's troops reportedly burn house in south Lebanon's Maroun El Ras

Lebanon News
2024-12-25 | 09:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s troops reportedly burn house in south Lebanon&#39;s Maroun El Ras
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel's troops reportedly burn house in south Lebanon's Maroun El Ras

Lebanon's National News Agency reported Wednesday that Israeli soldiers set fire to a house in the southern Lebanese town of Maroun El Ras.
 
The agency further noted that unexploded ordnance was safely detonated in the Qlaileh area of south Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Troops

Maroun El Ras

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike targets house in Western Baalbek
Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

Israeli army destroys homes and infrastructure in South Lebanon's Maroun El Ras and Yaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-18

Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-11

UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-01

Israeli gunfire targets outskirts of Maroun El Ras, South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Despite war’s scars, Christmas spirit thrives in Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:21

Civil Defense teams recover three bodies from rubble in South Lebanon's Khiam

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-06

Several injured in suspected shooting attack in southern Israel: Police

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-17

Ali Hijazi tells LBCI: We are unsure if Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif's presence at the targeted site was a coincidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions

LBCI
World News
2024-12-02

US unveils fresh export curbs targeting China's chip sector

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Israel's troops reportedly burn house in south Lebanon's Maroun El Ras

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Israeli airstrike targets house in Western Baalbek

LBCI
Middle East News
11:18

Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Emirates Airlines extends flights suspension to and from Beirut until January 15

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More