PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal
Lebanon News
11-09-2025 | 13:10
PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam strongly condemned the provocative tour carried out by Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee inside the occupied Lebanese territories near the town of Khiam.
He said on X: “This aggressive behavior once again confirms Israel’s determination to undermine stability in the south, at a time when Lebanon has committed to implementing international resolutions and extending state authority over its entire territory through its armed forces. We renew our call to the international community to exert maximum pressure on Israel to fully withdraw from the Lebanese lands it still occupies and to stop its violations on land, at sea, and in the air, in accordance with its commitments under the November ceasefire declaration.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Prime Minister
Nawaf Salam
Israel
Avichay Adraee
Khiam
Tour
Next
Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle on Ain Baal-Bazouriye road in South Lebanon
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
Previous
