PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal

Lebanon News
11-09-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam strongly condemned the provocative tour carried out by Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee inside the occupied Lebanese territories near the town of Khiam.

He said on X: “This aggressive behavior once again confirms Israel’s determination to undermine stability in the south, at a time when Lebanon has committed to implementing international resolutions and extending state authority over its entire territory through its armed forces. We renew our call to the international community to exert maximum pressure on Israel to fully withdraw from the Lebanese lands it still occupies and to stop its violations on land, at sea, and in the air, in accordance with its commitments under the November ceasefire declaration.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Nawaf Salam

Israel

Avichay Adraee

Khiam

Tour

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle on Ain Baal-Bazouriye road in South Lebanon
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-27

PM Salam condemns Israeli strikes near Nabatieh as violation of sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-04

Arab League backs Lebanon’s state-only arms policy, urges full Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Lebanese PM urges Israel to show readiness for withdrawal, end daily violations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:20

Syrian FM Al-Shaibani to visit beirut, government source tells LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

France steps up in Lebanon: Le Drian pushes Army support and reform talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Lebanese President receives French envoy Le Drian, thanks France for support ahead of donor conferences

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-08

Spain recalls ambassador to Israel over anti-semitism spat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-29

President Aoun meets Starlink official over efforts to expand service to Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Syria says it arrested Hezbollah cell in Damascus countryside

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on motorcycle in Ain Baal-Bazouriye

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More