Speaker Berri meets Le Drian as Parliament committees called to joint session

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met on Thursday with French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro. Discussions focused on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as bilateral relations between Beirut and Paris.



Berri also received MP Faisal Karami, with talks addressing political updates along with legislative and developmental matters.



On the parliamentary front, the Speaker called for a joint session of several committees — including Finance and Budget, Administration and Justice, National Defense, Interior and Municipalities, Public Works, Transport, Energy and Water, as well as National Economy, Trade, Industry and Planning — to be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 12.



The committees are set to examine a series of draft laws, including a proposed amendment to the 2017 law regulating public-private partnerships, a bill granting the government authority to adjust traffic fines, a consumer protection law, and approval of a loan agreement with the World Bank to implement an emergency assistance project for Lebanon.