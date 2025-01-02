Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs

Lebanon News
2025-01-02 | 02:53
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs
0min
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs

The National News Agency (NNA) reported on Thursday that Israeli drones were spotted flying at low altitudes over the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and its southern suburbs.

Lebanon News

Israel

Drones

Beirut

Southern Suburbs

Israeli army conducts incursion and sweep operation in Beit Lif, South Lebanon
Devastation in South Lebanon: Religious and historical sites damaged amid war
