Civil Defense recovers bodies of five killed in Israeli attack on Khiam, South Lebanon: NNA

2025-01-06 | 08:34
Civil Defense recovers bodies of five killed in Israeli attack on Khiam, South Lebanon: NNA
Civil Defense recovers bodies of five killed in Israeli attack on Khiam, South Lebanon: NNA

The National News Agency reported on Monday that Civil Defense teams recovered the bodies of five individuals killed in an Israeli attack on the southern Lebanese town of Khiam.

