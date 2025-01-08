MP Said El Asmar tells LBCI: Meetings ongoing to reach unified position on presidency, crucial hours ahead

MP Said El Asmar confirmed that meetings are ongoing to reach a unified candidate for the presidency.



Speaking to LBCI, he said, "We are keen on reaching a unified position, and the coming hours are crucial. We are open to all options."



He added, "We were the first to support the Army Commander General Joseph Aoun to lead the country and played a key role in extending his mandate. However, it is important for us not to go into elections without ensuring the election of a candidate. We will not accept a 'smuggled' president."



He clarified that "foreign intervention varies between countries. Some have put Lebanon on the edge, while others want to help Lebanon. What Saudi Arabia is doing is not about imposing a president, but about supporting the president who will lead Lebanon out of its crises."