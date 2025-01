General Joseph Aoun was officially announced as Lebanon's new president by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri during a highly anticipated session.



The announcement was met with significant attention as Aoun’s leadership is expected to shape the next phase of Lebanon’s political future.



Shortly after the declaration, President Aoun arrived at parliament, marking the start of his presidency.

لحظة اعلان بري العماد جوزيف عون رئيسا للجمهورية pic.twitter.com/TCkkQBglnE — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) January 9, 2025