Israel's military claims it struck Hezbollah arms truck in south Lebanon: AFP

Lebanon News
2025-01-10 | 11:30
Israel's military claims it struck Hezbollah arms truck in south Lebanon: AFP
0min
Israel's military claims it struck Hezbollah arms truck in south Lebanon: AFP

The Israeli military claimed it struck a truck carrying weapons used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Friday, weeks into a ceasefire with the group after major hostilities last year.

"Several were identified loading a truck with weapons used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon," the military claimed in a statement, adding that an Israeli "aircraft struck the weapon on the vehicle to eliminate the threat."

