Israel's military claims it struck Hezbollah arms truck in south Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
2025-01-10 | 11:30
Israel's military claims it struck Hezbollah arms truck in south Lebanon: AFP
The Israeli military claimed it struck a truck carrying weapons used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Friday, weeks into a ceasefire with the group after major hostilities last year.
"Several were identified loading a truck with weapons used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon," the military claimed in a statement, adding that an Israeli "aircraft struck the weapon on the vehicle to eliminate the threat."
AFP
Lebanon News
Israel
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Truck
