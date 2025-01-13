Sources to LBCI: US delegation reaffirms support for Lebanese Army, discusses southern stability, Resolution 1701

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun hosted a U.S. military delegation at the presidential palace.



The delegation, led by General Michael Kurilla, Commander of U.S. Central Command, includes General Jasper Jeffers, Head of the monitoring committee for the ceasefire agreement, U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, and several senior military officers.



Sources to LBCI revealed that during the meeting, the American delegation reaffirmed the United States' unwavering support for the Lebanese Army.



Discussions also focused on the situation in South Lebanon, particularly the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701.



The delegation emphasized the ongoing collaboration between the Lebanese Armed Forces, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and the monitoring committee to maintain stability along the southern border.