Minister Fadi Makki voices reservations over setting deadline for Lebanese Army proposal
06-08-2025 | 04:16
06-08-2025 | 04:16
Minister Fadi Makki voices reservations over setting deadline for Lebanese Army proposal
Administrative Development Minister Fadi Makki announced that he reserved his response during Tuesday's Cabinet session regarding a proposed deadline for the Lebanese Army to submit a plan on arms control.
Makki, in a post on X, clarified that his objection specifically concerned "the part related to setting a timeline before the army presents its proposal and before discussions are fully completed in the presence of all ministers at the next session."
He added that his stance stems from a firm conviction that "these discussions must continue with calm and responsibility, in a way that ensures the interests of all Lebanese and addresses their legitimate concerns."
Makki emphasized the need to remain aligned with the ministerial statement, which calls for extending the state's authority across all Lebanese territory, restricting weapons to legitimate state forces, and prioritizing the Israeli withdrawal from all occupied points. He also underscored the importance of ending hostilities by land, sea, and air, halting assassinations, and securing the release of detainees.
Minister
Fadi Makki
Reservations
Deadline
Lebanese
Army
Proposal
Weapons
