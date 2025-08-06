Minister Fadi Makki voices reservations over setting deadline for Lebanese Army proposal

Lebanon News
06-08-2025 | 04:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Minister Fadi Makki voices reservations over setting deadline for Lebanese Army proposal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Minister Fadi Makki voices reservations over setting deadline for Lebanese Army proposal

Administrative Development Minister Fadi Makki announced that he reserved his response during Tuesday's Cabinet session regarding a proposed deadline for the Lebanese Army to submit a plan on arms control.

Makki, in a post on X, clarified that his objection specifically concerned "the part related to setting a timeline before the army presents its proposal and before discussions are fully completed in the presence of all ministers at the next session."

He added that his stance stems from a firm conviction that "these discussions must continue with calm and responsibility, in a way that ensures the interests of all Lebanese and addresses their legitimate concerns."

Makki emphasized the need to remain aligned with the ministerial statement, which calls for extending the state's authority across all Lebanese territory, restricting weapons to legitimate state forces, and prioritizing the Israeli withdrawal from all occupied points. He also underscored the importance of ending hostilities by land, sea, and air, halting assassinations, and securing the release of detainees.

Lebanon News

Minister

Fadi Makki

Reservations

Deadline

Lebanese

Army

Proposal

Weapons

LBCI Next
Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar warns against Israeli 'traps,' rejects US proposal as Israeli
Israel says airstrike on Lebanon's Bekaa kills Hezbollah member accused of coordinating attacks from Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-23

Lebanese Prime Minister slams attack on Qatar, voices full solidarity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-14

Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Lebanese Army arrests 144 Syrians for illegal entry, detains multiple Lebanese suspects in raids

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-06

Lebanese Energy Minister refutes predecessor's claims over Iraqi oil deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Middle East Airlines announces schedule changes for flights between August 8 and 11

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Beirut Airport sees sharp rise in passenger traffic in July 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar warns against Israeli 'traps,' rejects US proposal as Israeli

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israel says airstrike on Lebanon's Bekaa kills Hezbollah member accused of coordinating attacks from Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-24

Couple found dead in Ghazir home in suspected robbery

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-05

LBCI sources: Saudi envoy departs Lebanon after pushing for arms control and reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

LBCI sources: No decision yet on deferring arms control discussion in Cabinet session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Occupation or siege? Israel's leadership split on Gaza strategy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More