Lebanon’s FM Bou Habib meets French and Belarusian Ambassadors, welcomes new UNFPA representative

Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib met with French Ambassador Hervé Magro to discuss Lebanon's political and security developments and the formation of a new government following the presidential elections.



Bou Habib also hosted Belarusian Ambassador Yuri Sluka, accompanied by Honorary Consul Eli Sarkis, to explore ways to enhance bilateral relations.



In a protocol visit, Bou Habib welcomed the new UNFPA representative in Lebanon, Anandita Philipose, congratulating her on her appointment and emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration.