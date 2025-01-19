Lebanese army says soldier injured in landmine explosion near Qousaya, Zahle

2025-01-19 | 05:22
Lebanese army says soldier injured in landmine explosion near Qousaya, Zahle
Lebanese army says soldier injured in landmine explosion near Qousaya, Zahle

A Lebanese soldier was moderately injured by a landmine explosion near a position recently handed over by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command in Qousaya, Zahle, the Lebanese army said.  

According to a statement from the Directorate of Orientation, the soldier was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
 

