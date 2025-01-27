Military units deploy in south Litani region after Israeli withdrawal, Lebanese army coordinates with UNIFIL

Military units from the Lebanese army have been deployed in the town of Deir Mimas, Marjayoun, in the eastern sector and other border areas in the South Litani River region. This deployment follows the withdrawal of the Israeli army and is conducted in coordination with the committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement.



The army continues to assist citizens in border towns and maintains close coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to address the situation in the area, in line with Resolution 1701.