Caretaker PM Mikati condemns Israeli airstrikes on Nabatieh, South Lebanon

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati strongly condemned the two Israeli airstrikes that targeted the city of Nabatieh in South Lebanon on Tuesday evening, resulting in multiple injuries and significant material damage.



In a statement, Mikati described the attacks as "another violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a blatant breach of the ceasefire arrangements and the provisions of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701."



The prime minister also revealed that he had contacted General Jasper Jeffers, head of the committee overseeing the ceasefire implementation, urging a firm stance to ensure Israel fulfills its obligations under international law.