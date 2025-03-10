News
Syrian state media reports Israeli airstrikes in south
Middle East News
10-03-2025 | 15:53
Syrian state media reports Israeli airstrikes in south
Syria's official news agency said Monday that the Israeli army targeted Jbab and Izraa, north of Daraa, with several airstrikes.
Syrian security sources stated that Israeli aircraft targeted two former Syrian army bases in southern Syria in a series of strikes.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Israeli
Airstrikes
Daraa
