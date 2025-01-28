Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 3,000, diesel by LBP 2,000, and gas by LBP 6,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,492,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,532,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,405,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,097,000