Lebanon's First Lady, Neemat Aoun, emphasized the significant role of Lebanese women in society, stressing the importance of providing all necessary conditions to empower them to play this role across various fields.



She underscored the need to ensure women's rights and enhance their active participation in all areas.



Aoun noted that during the presidency of Joseph Aoun, she would work to secure women's natural rights, enabling them to fulfill their duties in the current phase.



Her comments came during a meeting earlier today at Baabda Palace with a women's delegation representing 19 non-governmental organizations focused on women's rights, including activists in the field.



During the meeting, lawyer Patricia Elias delivered a speech on behalf of the delegation, urging President Aoun and the First Lady to work on ensuring women are not excluded from decision-making positions.



She emphasized that increasing women's presence in decision-making centers is essential for achieving the desired societal change.