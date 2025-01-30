Health Ministry releases updated cumulative report on Israeli attacks on Lebanon's healthcare sector

Lebanon News
30-01-2025 | 11:01
LBCI
LBCI
Health Ministry releases updated cumulative report on Israeli attacks on Lebanon&#39;s healthcare sector
2min
Health Ministry releases updated cumulative report on Israeli attacks on Lebanon's healthcare sector

The Lebanese Public Health Ministry released an updated cumulative report detailing the Israeli attacks on the health sector in Lebanon, including hospitals, primary healthcare centers, and emergency medical organizations.

According to the report, the attacks on emergency medical associations included 237 incidents, resulting in 201 killed, 253 injuries, and targeting 67 centers. Ambulance vehicles were also heavily affected, with 177 ambulances and 59 firefighting vehicles attacked. In addition, 18 rescue vehicles were targeted.

In terms of hospitals, the report highlighted 68 attacks on healthcare facilities, 38 of which were directly targeted. Eight hospitals were forced to close, while seven operated partially. Two hospitals remain forcibly closed. The attacks resulted in 16 killed and 74 injured individuals, with 25 healthcare vehicles damaged.

The report also detailed 63 attacks on primary healthcare centers, 58 of which were forced to close, and 10 were destroyed entirely. Additionally, 50 centers sustained partial damage.

In its introduction, the Public Health Ministry emphasized that this document serves to record the violations against healthcare workers and facilities during the Israeli aggression. 

The report aims to hold perpetrators accountable, ensuring that these violations are not ignored or repeated. It also honors the memory of healthcare workers who lost their lives in the line of duty, underscoring the need to reaffirm the sanctity of healthcare. 

"Attacking the healthcare sector is an attack on shared human values, and the international community must uphold international humanitarian law, hold violators accountable, and prevent such atrocities from occurring again," the report concluded.

