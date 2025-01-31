Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Lebanon News
31-01-2025 | 06:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, reaffirmed that the formation of Lebanon's government is a national matter, emphasizing that it remains in the hands of the Lebanese people.  

Following his meeting with Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam on Friday, he expressed confidence in Salam's leadership, stating, "We trust in the wisdom of the prime minister-designate and hope for a government that meets the aspirations of the Lebanese people."  

The minister voiced optimism regarding the presence of both President Joseph Aoun and Salam, highlighting their integrity and expertise.  

He also conveyed Egypt's commitment to Lebanon's security and stressed the importance of a complete Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon. 

Additionally, he condemned attacks targeting civilians in the region.

Lebanon News

Egypt

FM

Lebanon

Sovereignty

Government

Formation

Meeting

PM

Designate

Nawaf Salam

Badr Abdelatty

LBCI Next
MP Neemat Frem: Lebanon is at risk of losing investments to Syria
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-18

Sources to LBCI: Meeting held between PM-designate Nawaf Salam and Hezbollah figures on government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability and government formation in Baabda Palace visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:53

Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

MP Neemat Frem: Lebanon is at risk of losing investments to Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
World News
2025-01-18

Russian attack kills four in Kyiv

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11

Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More