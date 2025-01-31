Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, reaffirmed that the formation of Lebanon's government is a national matter, emphasizing that it remains in the hands of the Lebanese people.



Following his meeting with Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam on Friday, he expressed confidence in Salam's leadership, stating, "We trust in the wisdom of the prime minister-designate and hope for a government that meets the aspirations of the Lebanese people."



The minister voiced optimism regarding the presence of both President Joseph Aoun and Salam, highlighting their integrity and expertise.



He also conveyed Egypt's commitment to Lebanon's security and stressed the importance of a complete Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.



Additionally, he condemned attacks targeting civilians in the region.