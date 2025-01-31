News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
31-01-2025 | 06:03
High views
Share
Share
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
min
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, reaffirmed that the formation of Lebanon's government is a national matter, emphasizing that it remains in the hands of the Lebanese people.
Following his meeting with Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam on Friday, he expressed confidence in Salam's leadership, stating, "We trust in the wisdom of the prime minister-designate and hope for a government that meets the aspirations of the Lebanese people."
The minister voiced optimism regarding the presence of both President Joseph Aoun and Salam, highlighting their integrity and expertise.
He also conveyed Egypt's commitment to Lebanon's security and stressed the importance of a complete Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.
Additionally, he condemned attacks targeting civilians in the region.
Lebanon News
Egypt
FM
Lebanon
Sovereignty
Government
Formation
Meeting
PM
Designate
Nawaf Salam
Badr Abdelatty
Next
MP Neemat Frem: Lebanon is at risk of losing investments to Syria
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
Sources to LBCI: Meeting held between PM-designate Nawaf Salam and Hezbollah figures on government formation
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
Sources to LBCI: Meeting held between PM-designate Nawaf Salam and Hezbollah figures on government formation
0
Lebanon News
03:56
Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability and government formation in Baabda Palace visit
Lebanon News
03:56
Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability and government formation in Baabda Palace visit
0
Lebanon News
12:00
PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation
Lebanon News
12:00
PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:53
Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister
World News
06:53
Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister
0
Lebanon News
06:25
Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges
Lebanon News
06:25
Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges
0
Lebanon News
06:11
MP Neemat Frem: Lebanon is at risk of losing investments to Syria
Lebanon News
06:11
MP Neemat Frem: Lebanon is at risk of losing investments to Syria
0
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
World News
2025-01-18
Russian attack kills four in Kyiv
World News
2025-01-18
Russian attack kills four in Kyiv
0
Lebanon News
06:25
Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges
Lebanon News
06:25
Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges
0
Lebanon News
06:03
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
06:03
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:03
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
06:03
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:16
LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel
Lebanon News
08:16
LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation
4
Lebanon News
04:30
Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ
Lebanon News
04:30
Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?
6
Lebanon News
12:00
PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation
Lebanon News
12:00
PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation
7
Lebanon News
00:59
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
00:59
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11
Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11
Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More