Gasoline and gas prices rise in Lebanon while diesel declines

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 1,000 and gas by LBP 5,000. Meanwhile, the diesel price decreased by LBP 2,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,496,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,536,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,405,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,102,000