Gasoline and gas prices rise in Lebanon while diesel declines

Lebanon Economy
04-02-2025 | 02:40
High views
Gasoline and gas prices rise in Lebanon while diesel declines
0min
Gasoline and gas prices rise in Lebanon while diesel declines

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 1,000 and gas by LBP 5,000. Meanwhile, the diesel price decreased by LBP 2,000. 

 The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,496,000 
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,536,000 
- Diesel: LBP 1,405,000 
- Gas canister: LBP 1,102,000 
 

