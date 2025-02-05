Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing

Lebanon News
05-02-2025 | 10:51
High views
2min
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing

Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, told LBCI that the government formation process carries historical complexities and is moving slowly, but progress is being made toward resolving outstanding issues. 

The ambassador praised Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, describing him as experienced, dedicated, and determined to overcome political obstacles through cooperation with political forces.

He highlighted Lebanon’s recent political steps, including the election of President Joseph Aoun and Salam’s designation, as crucial in encouraging international and regional engagement. “This has been reflected in the number of high-level visits to Lebanon recently,” he noted.

Regarding the international community’s role, the ambassador emphasized that the Quintet Committee supports swift government formation but does not interfere in its structure. 

“There will be no veto on the cabinet as long as it is formed smoothly and ensures the implementation of reforms,” he said.

He stressed that the criteria for government formation remain in the hands of Salam and political forces, dismissing the need for external pressures or vetoes.

Following discussions with U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson, he confirmed that Washington shares the Quintet Committee’s view on the urgency of forming a government but sees the process as Lebanon’s sovereign matter.

Additionally, he said that the Egyptian foreign minister congratulated President Aoun, inviting him to visit Egypt and urging swift government formation to accelerate Lebanon’s stability. 

“We are pushing in this direction because the region needs a stronger Lebanon,” the ambassador said.

He concluded by stating that the international and regional community will engage with the government that secures parliamentary confidence.
 

