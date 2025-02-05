Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam affirmed that the aspirations of the Lebanese people are his guiding principle as he works to form a government committed to ministerial solidarity.



During remarks on Wednesday after meeting with President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace, he acknowledged the significant role of political parties in Lebanon but emphasized that, given the current critical phase, he prioritizes effective governance over internal political disputes within the government.



Salam further noted that he is working to form a "reformist government" with high expertise, ensuring no potential for obstruction in any form.

He emphasized the importance of political parties in Lebanon's political life, adding, "I have worked carefully and patiently, facing challenges that some find difficult to let go of or accept new approaches in confronting."



He further expressed confidence in Lebanon's future, stating, "My bet is your bet on rebuilding the state. We have no choice but to trust ourselves, and I will not waste this opportunity."



Salam also expressed his personal commitment, saying, "I am ready to invest my personal resources to form a government."