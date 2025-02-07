Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details

Lebanon News
07-02-2025 | 00:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes Thursday evening on the valley between the towns of Bfaroueh and Aazze in two separate waves.  

The strikes also targeted areas in Nabi Chit, Janta, and the Khraibeh heights in the Bekaa region.  

Additionally, Israeli fighter jets launched an air raid on Wadi Aazze in Iqlim al-Tuffah.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Bekaa

Airstrikes

LBCI Next
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah sites in Lebanon, citing 'ceasefire violation'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-13

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs, targeting medical center and residential areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-19

In the details, clashes intensify as Israel seeks to consolidate positions in Lebanon's south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-21

South Lebanon clashes: Israeli researcher killed as forces intensify assault - Here are the latest details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Israeli airstrike targets Tebna area in Baisariyeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives at Baabda Palace to meet Lebanon's president

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:28

Pope Francis sends message to Lebanese president, calls for peace and unity

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Lebanon's authorities receive four nationals detained by SDF in Syria: Sources to LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16

President Joseph Aoun calls for international oversight of Israel’s adherence to Gaza agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-25

Gaza hostage release: Ceremony marks second phase of prisoner exchange

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-31

Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Last-minute disagreement delays announcement of Lebanon's government: Insights on the deadlock

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:12

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More