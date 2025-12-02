News
NATO chief 'confident' US Ukraine efforts can eventually bring peace
World News
02-12-2025 | 08:31
High views
NATO chief 'confident' US Ukraine efforts can eventually bring peace
NATO chief Mark Rutte on Tuesday said he was "confident" U.S. efforts to end the Ukraine war could bring peace, as Washington's representatives were in Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"We are all working to bring the war against Ukraine to an end, with a just and lasting peace. We welcome the ongoing efforts led by the United States to make this a reality," Rutte told journalists on the eve of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.
"I am confident that these sustained efforts will, eventually, restore peace in Europe."
AFP
