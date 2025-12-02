NATO chief 'confident' US Ukraine efforts can eventually bring peace

World News
02-12-2025 | 08:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
NATO chief &#39;confident&#39; US Ukraine efforts can eventually bring peace
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
NATO chief 'confident' US Ukraine efforts can eventually bring peace

NATO chief Mark Rutte on Tuesday said he was "confident" U.S. efforts to end the Ukraine war could bring peace, as Washington's representatives were in Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are all working to bring the war against Ukraine to an end, with a just and lasting peace. We welcome the ongoing efforts led by the United States to make this a reality," Rutte told journalists on the eve of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

"I am confident that these sustained efforts will, eventually, restore peace in Europe."

AFP

World News

chief

'confident'

Ukraine

efforts

eventually

bring

peace

LBCI Next
Trump invites Israel's Netanyahu to White House: PM office
Trump says 'good chance' of Ukraine-Russia deal after Florida talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-04

Not for Russia to 'decide' if West can deploy troops to Ukraine: NATO chief

LBCI
World News
2025-11-21

Zelensky says 'working' on US proposal, insists it must bring 'dignified' peace

LBCI
World News
2025-11-21

Any Ukraine peace plan must respect 'territorial integrity': UN chief

LBCI
World News
2025-10-29

Paramilitary chief vows Sudan unity via 'peace or war'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:44

Venezuela reauthorizes deportation flights from US: Ministry

LBCI
World News
08:10

Trump invites Israel's Netanyahu to White House: PM office

LBCI
World News
2025-12-01

Trump says 'good chance' of Ukraine-Russia deal after Florida talks

LBCI
World News
2025-12-01

Trump confirms phone call with Venezuela's Maduro amid tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Israeli military accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating four key Lebanese figures to conceal Beirut Port blast details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV honors Lebanon with rare Golden Rose and symbolic gifts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-14

Spain opposition slams global 'embarrassment' as protests halt Vuelta

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV visits Annaya, highlights Saint Charbel’s global spiritual reach

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:45

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

On-the-ground assessment: UN Security Council delegation heads to Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel on full alert: Could retaliation come from Syria, Yemen or abroad?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Around 150,000 people at Pope's Beirut mass: Vatican

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Pope Leo XIV concludes Beirut visit: Lebanon is more than a country; it is a message

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

LBCI exclusive: Pope Leo sends message to President Aoun aboard flight leaving Beirut

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More