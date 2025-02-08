Michel Helou to LBCI: We are against any foreign interference in government formation

The secretary-general of the National Bloc, Michel Helou, described the statement made by the U.S. deputy special envoy for the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, from Baabda on Friday as an insult to the Lebanese people.



He stressed that "Israel is an enemy state, Israel has destroyed our country, and it cannot be thanked from the Baabda Palace."



In an interview with LBCI’s ''Naharkom Said'' TV show, Helou stated, "We are against any foreign interference in the formation of the government, and we support respecting the constitution."



He added, "We want Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam to be able to form his government with President Joseph Aoun in accordance with the constitution, not based on outdated and ‘rotten’ customs. The key issue is dismantling the Doha Agreement, which led the country to collapse, so that we can form a cohesive government."



He emphasized that "a cohesive government does not mean a national unity government, nor one that includes a blocking third."