Jaafari mufti warns against foreign interference, calls elections a battle for Lebanon’s future
Lebanon News
31-03-2025 | 03:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jaafari mufti warns against foreign interference, calls elections a battle for Lebanon’s future
Lebanon's Grand Jaafari Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan criticized the state for failing its people, saying it should "support its citizens, not collaborate with foreign powers to strangle them."
He warned against external interference in Lebanon's upcoming elections in his Eid al-Fitr sermon.
Kabalan urged strong turnout for Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, calling the elections "a decisive battle for parliamentary blocs, not individuals."
He described Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri as "a national force" and warned that undermining sectarian representation threatens Lebanon's stability.
He also stressed the need for a government that prioritizes crisis-hit areas like the south, Bekaa, and Beirut's southern suburbs and reaffirmed support for the Lebanese army.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ahmad Kabalan
Hezbollah
Amal Movement
Nabih Berri
