UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulates Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam

Lebanon News
11-02-2025 | 10:51
High views
LBCI
LBCI
UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulates Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy President of the UAE Cabinet and Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam during a phone call on Tuesday following his appointment as head of government.  

During the conversation, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his best wishes for the Lebanese government's success in fulfilling its responsibilities, strengthening the country's position, and ensuring the well-being and prosperity of the Lebanese people.  

The two officials also discussed the strong ties between the UAE and Lebanon. 

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's support for all efforts to promote security and stability in Lebanon and fulfill its people's aspirations for development and prosperity.

Lebanon News

UAE

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Congratulate

Lebanese

PM

Nawaf Salam

