UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulates Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
11-02-2025 | 10:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulates Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy President of the UAE Cabinet and Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam during a phone call on Tuesday following his appointment as head of government.
During the conversation, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his best wishes for the Lebanese government's success in fulfilling its responsibilities, strengthening the country's position, and ensuring the well-being and prosperity of the Lebanese people.
The two officials also discussed the strong ties between the UAE and Lebanon.
Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's support for all efforts to promote security and stability in Lebanon and fulfill its people's aspirations for development and prosperity.
Lebanon News
UAE
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Congratulate
Lebanese
PM
Nawaf Salam
Next
President Aoun receives letter from Belarusian counterpart inviting him to visit Minsk
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12
Previous
