Lebanon rejects Israeli request to remain in southern positions until February 28, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
12-02-2025 | 04:51
Lebanon rejects Israeli request to remain in southern positions until February 28, sources tell LBCI
Sources told LBCI on Wednesday that the committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement and the implementation of Resolution 1701 has been informed that the Israeli army has requested to remain in certain positions in southern Lebanon until February 28, 2025.
The Lebanese side firmly rejected this request.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Ceasefire
Resolution 1701
