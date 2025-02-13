PM Nawaf Salam holds meetings with foreign diplomats to discuss regional stability and bilateral cooperation

13-02-2025 | 07:43
PM Nawaf Salam holds meetings with foreign diplomats to discuss regional stability and bilateral cooperation
3min
PM Nawaf Salam holds meetings with foreign diplomats to discuss regional stability and bilateral cooperation

Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, met with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and the U.N. Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, Imran Riza. 

During the meeting, they discussed developments on both the local and regional fronts, focusing on stabilizing Lebanon and providing means for recovery while helping the country address its challenges.

Later, Prime Minister Salam welcomed U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, who said after the meeting: "Today's visit is to congratulate Prime Minister Salam on forming the new government, which includes competent individuals with a forward-thinking vision capable of leading Lebanon to a better future. We wish them all success in their tasks."

Prime Minister Salam also received Spanish Ambassador to Lebanon, Jesus Santos Aguado, who remarked: "I congratulated Prime Minister Salam on forming the government and expressed the Spanish government's support for Lebanon's new phase. I also learned about his government’s priorities for the current phase."

He added, "I also discussed joint cooperation projects between Lebanon and Spain with Prime Minister Salam. We currently have around 20 ongoing development projects in Lebanon, valued at about 22 million euros.'' 

He continued, ''Additionally, we plan to allocate extra funds to assist the Lebanese Army and security forces. Regarding security cooperation, Spain participates in the UNIFIL forces in the south through the Spanish Battalion, and the UNIFIL commander is a Spanish general."

Prime Minister Salam then met with German Ambassador to Lebanon, Kurt Georg Stoeckl-Stillfried, who offered congratulations on the formation of the new government. 

The two discussed the latest political developments, bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them.

Lastly, Prime Minister Salam welcomed Jordanian Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Hadid, who also congratulated him and wished the new government success in its tasks. 

He stated, "We reaffirm the Hashemite Kingdom’s support for Lebanon and hope it will return to being a beacon for the East, enjoying security, stability, and prosperity. This was also an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them."

