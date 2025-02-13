News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Nawaf Salam holds meetings with foreign diplomats to discuss regional stability and bilateral cooperation
Lebanon News
13-02-2025 | 07:43
High views
Share
Share
3
min
PM Nawaf Salam holds meetings with foreign diplomats to discuss regional stability and bilateral cooperation
Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, met with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and the U.N. Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, Imran Riza.
During the meeting, they discussed developments on both the local and regional fronts, focusing on stabilizing Lebanon and providing means for recovery while helping the country address its challenges.
Later, Prime Minister Salam welcomed U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, who said after the meeting: "Today's visit is to congratulate Prime Minister Salam on forming the new government, which includes competent individuals with a forward-thinking vision capable of leading Lebanon to a better future. We wish them all success in their tasks."
Prime Minister Salam also received Spanish Ambassador to Lebanon, Jesus Santos Aguado, who remarked: "I congratulated Prime Minister Salam on forming the government and expressed the Spanish government's support for Lebanon's new phase. I also learned about his government’s priorities for the current phase."
He added, "I also discussed joint cooperation projects between Lebanon and Spain with Prime Minister Salam. We currently have around 20 ongoing development projects in Lebanon, valued at about 22 million euros.''
He continued, ''Additionally, we plan to allocate extra funds to assist the Lebanese Army and security forces. Regarding security cooperation, Spain participates in the UNIFIL forces in the south through the Spanish Battalion, and the UNIFIL commander is a Spanish general."
Prime Minister Salam then met with German Ambassador to Lebanon, Kurt Georg Stoeckl-Stillfried, who offered congratulations on the formation of the new government.
The two discussed the latest political developments, bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them.
Lastly, Prime Minister Salam welcomed Jordanian Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Hadid, who also congratulated him and wished the new government success in its tasks.
He stated, "We reaffirm the Hashemite Kingdom’s support for Lebanon and hope it will return to being a beacon for the East, enjoying security, stability, and prosperity. This was also an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them."
Lebanon News
Prime Minister
Nawaf Salam
Meetings
Diplomats
Ambassadors
Next
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber discusses reform agenda with US Ambassador
Tourism Ministry handover sheds light on achievements and visions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
Nawaf Salam holds meetings to discuss candidates for fifth Shiite ministerial seat
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
Nawaf Salam holds meetings to discuss candidates for fifth Shiite ministerial seat
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Saudi and Turkish Ambassadors to Lebanon meet to discuss regional developments and strengthen bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Saudi and Turkish Ambassadors to Lebanon meet to discuss regional developments and strengthen bilateral ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
Nawaf Salam discusses government formation and cooperation after "promising" meeting with Speaker Berri
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
Nawaf Salam discusses government formation and cooperation after "promising" meeting with Speaker Berri
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-15
Former President Michel Aoun meets PM-designate Nawaf Salam to discuss Lebanon's challenges
Lebanon News
2025-01-15
Former President Michel Aoun meets PM-designate Nawaf Salam to discuss Lebanon's challenges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese passengers stranded in Tehran; Israel claims IRGC arms Hezbollah via Beirut Airport (Video)
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese passengers stranded in Tehran; Israel claims IRGC arms Hezbollah via Beirut Airport (Video)
0
Lebanon News
11:33
LBCI sources: Berri rejects extension of Israeli withdrawal deadline beyond Feb. 18
Lebanon News
11:33
LBCI sources: Berri rejects extension of Israeli withdrawal deadline beyond Feb. 18
0
Lebanon News
11:30
Lebanese Defense Ministry holds handover ceremony amid security challenges
Lebanon News
11:30
Lebanese Defense Ministry holds handover ceremony amid security challenges
0
Lebanon News
10:45
PM Nawaf Salam receives invitation to Hezbollah leaders' funeral
Lebanon News
10:45
PM Nawaf Salam receives invitation to Hezbollah leaders' funeral
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
Lebanon updates fuel prices
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
Lebanese army deploys armored unit near Kfarhamam in coordination with UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
Lebanese army deploys armored unit near Kfarhamam in coordination with UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
08:46
President Aoun assures continued efforts for Israeli withdrawal on February 18
Lebanon News
08:46
President Aoun assures continued efforts for Israeli withdrawal on February 18
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-11
Lebanon's Information Ministry sees handover
Lebanon News
2025-02-11
Lebanon's Information Ministry sees handover
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:23
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
08:23
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
05:14
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
05:14
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:16
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:16
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
15:01
Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel
Lebanon News
15:01
Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel
3
Lebanon News
16:34
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
16:34
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
4
Lebanon News
14:36
Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
14:36
Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
5
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah
7
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon
8
Middle East News
00:13
Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports
Middle East News
00:13
Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More