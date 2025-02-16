Hezbollah condemns attack on UNIFIL, calls for reversal of Iran flight ban: Statement

16-02-2025 | 05:13
Hezbollah condemns attack on UNIFIL, calls for reversal of Iran flight ban: Statement
Hezbollah condemns attack on UNIFIL, calls for reversal of Iran flight ban: Statement

Hezbollah condemned what it called an "unjustified attack" on peaceful protesters after Lebanese army forces fired tear gas at demonstrators during a rally organized by the group on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, Hezbollah said the protest, held to denounce Israeli "interference in Lebanese affairs and violations of national sovereignty," was a peaceful expression of public opposition to "unjustified submission to foreign dictates." 

The party accused elements within the army of attempting to "drag the military into a confrontation with its own people."

Hezbollah called on the army command to launch an urgent investigation into the incident and take appropriate measures to uphold the military’s role in maintaining stability. 

It also urged the Lebanese government to protect the rights of peaceful demonstrators and reverse its decision to ban Iranian aircraft from landing at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport while taking "serious steps" to prevent Israel from imposing its will on Lebanon.

Separately, Hezbollah condemned the recent attack on UNIFIL peacekeepers near Beirut’s airport, reaffirming its opposition to any targeting of the international force and any damage to public or private property.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

UNIFIL

Iran

Israel

Lebanese Army

Saudi Arabia backs Lebanon’s measures to protect security, addresses UNIFIL attack
Israel's withdrawal deadline ends in 72 hours: US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon
