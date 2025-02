"ما باقي ولا بيت".. مشاهد من دخول اهالي حولا البلدة بعد خُلُوّها من الجيش الاسرائيلي pic.twitter.com/9InDNL0B97 — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) February 16, 2025

Residents of Houla, a municipality in south Lebanon, returned to their town after the Israeli army pulled out, only to find widespread destruction.According to Lebanon's official National News Agency, the town's residents pushed past a Lebanese army checkpoint and the dirt barriers erected by Israeli forces to re-enter their town.Footage from the location showed homes reduced to rubble, with one resident lamenting, "Not a single house left."The devastation's extent underscores the recent escalation's toll, leaving many questioning what comes next for the displaced families.