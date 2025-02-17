President Joseph Aoun says ongoing investigations regarding UNIFIL attack in Beirut

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun praised the efforts of the ambassadors representing the Quintet Committee in facilitating the presidential election, expressing gratitude to their respective countries for their continued support of Lebanon.



During a meeting at Baabda Palace, President Aoun received the ambassadors of France, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, who congratulated him on his election and reaffirmed their commitment to assisting Lebanon in facing upcoming challenges.



The discussion covered the committee's role, their countries' stances on Lebanon's political and security situation, and the necessity of supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).



President Aoun reiterated Lebanon's adherence to reforms as outlined in his inaugural speech and the ministerial statement of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's government.



Addressing recent unrest near Beirut Airport, Aoun confirmed that legal action had been taken, with arrest warrants issued for individuals who attacked a UNIFIL convoy. He emphasized that while freedom of expression is protected, public disorder and acts of vandalism are unacceptable.



Regarding Israel's withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory, Aoun assured the ambassadors that the Lebanese Army is fully prepared to deploy in the villages and areas from which Israeli forces will retreat.



He urged the United States and France, which helped broker the November 27 agreement, to pressure Israel to adhere to the agreed timeline and withdraw as scheduled. He also confirmed that negotiations at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura following Israel's withdrawal would focus on finalizing border demarcation and addressing disputes along the Blue Line.



Speaking on behalf of the Quintet Committee, the Egyptian ambassador stressed the importance of ensuring complete Israeli withdrawal, which he said would allow Lebanon to shift its focus to pressing domestic challenges, including economic and financial reforms.



Discussions also touched on the reconstruction process, with the ambassador emphasizing that the Quintet Committee remains committed to supporting Lebanon in this endeavor.



Separately, President Aoun met with UNIFIL Force Commander General Aroldo Lázaro to discuss the situation in South Lebanon ahead of Israel's anticipated withdrawal. Aoun reiterated Lebanon's condemnation of the recent attack on the UNIFIL deputy commander's convoy near Beirut Airport, assuring that investigations are ongoing, with suspects being pursued.



The president reaffirmed Lebanon's respect for UNIFIL's mission, acknowledging the sacrifices made by peacekeepers in maintaining stability in southern Lebanon and implementing international resolutions.