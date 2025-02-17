President Joseph Aoun says ongoing investigations regarding UNIFIL attack in Beirut

Lebanon News
17-02-2025 | 08:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Joseph Aoun says ongoing investigations regarding UNIFIL attack in Beirut
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
President Joseph Aoun says ongoing investigations regarding UNIFIL attack in Beirut

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun praised the efforts of the ambassadors representing the Quintet Committee in facilitating the presidential election, expressing gratitude to their respective countries for their continued support of Lebanon.  

During a meeting at Baabda Palace, President Aoun received the ambassadors of France, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, who congratulated him on his election and reaffirmed their commitment to assisting Lebanon in facing upcoming challenges. 

The discussion covered the committee's role, their countries' stances on Lebanon's political and security situation, and the necessity of supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).  

President Aoun reiterated Lebanon's adherence to reforms as outlined in his inaugural speech and the ministerial statement of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's government. 

Addressing recent unrest near Beirut Airport, Aoun confirmed that legal action had been taken, with arrest warrants issued for individuals who attacked a UNIFIL convoy. He emphasized that while freedom of expression is protected, public disorder and acts of vandalism are unacceptable.  

Regarding Israel's withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory, Aoun assured the ambassadors that the Lebanese Army is fully prepared to deploy in the villages and areas from which Israeli forces will retreat. 

He urged the United States and France, which helped broker the November 27 agreement, to pressure Israel to adhere to the agreed timeline and withdraw as scheduled. He also confirmed that negotiations at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura following Israel's withdrawal would focus on finalizing border demarcation and addressing disputes along the Blue Line.  

Speaking on behalf of the Quintet Committee, the Egyptian ambassador stressed the importance of ensuring complete Israeli withdrawal, which he said would allow Lebanon to shift its focus to pressing domestic challenges, including economic and financial reforms.  

Discussions also touched on the reconstruction process, with the ambassador emphasizing that the Quintet Committee remains committed to supporting Lebanon in this endeavor. 

Separately, President Aoun met with UNIFIL Force Commander General Aroldo Lázaro to discuss the situation in South Lebanon ahead of Israel's anticipated withdrawal. Aoun reiterated Lebanon's condemnation of the recent attack on the UNIFIL deputy commander's convoy near Beirut Airport, assuring that investigations are ongoing, with suspects being pursued.  

The president reaffirmed Lebanon's respect for UNIFIL's mission, acknowledging the sacrifices made by peacekeepers in maintaining stability in southern Lebanon and implementing international resolutions.
 

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

Investigations

UNIFIL

Attack

Beirut

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia backs Lebanon's measures to safeguard security and address UNIFIL attack
Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

France's Macron informs President Joseph Aoun of ongoing efforts to maintain ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-04

President Joseph Aoun stresses role of lawyers in upholding justice during Beirut Bar Association meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-11

UAE president announces resumption of Beirut embassy operations in call with Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

Former President Michel Aoun congratulates President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

Red Cross recovers body of young girl in Houla after Israeli gunfire

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanese authorities address airport security in response to Tehran-Beirut flight suspension

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Former Energy Minister Walid Fayad responds to fuel allegations, accuses media of misinformation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

Lebanese army deploys armored unit near Kfarhamam in coordination with UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

President Aoun says Israel cannot be trusted, diplomatic efforts to prevent war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Lebanon condemns Israeli PM’s call for Palestinian state on Saudi land

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-07

Artillery shelling by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham targets Syria's border town of Jarmash, home to Lebanese residents

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must take firm stance on Israel’s withdrawal by February 18, calls for a reevaluation of the policy on Iranian flights

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Pressure mounts as Lebanon and Israel approach key ceasefire deadline: The latest details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

President Aoun says Israel cannot be trusted, diplomatic efforts to prevent war

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Iran says to take part in Nasrallah funeral at 'high level'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Israel's forces ambush Houla residents as tensions rise ahead of February 18 withdrawal deadline

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More