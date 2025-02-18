President Aoun, Speaker Berri and PM Salam meet at Baabda Palace, emphasize Israel's withdrawal and Army readiness

18-02-2025 | 04:29
President Aoun, Speaker Berri and PM Salam meet at Baabda Palace, emphasize Israel&#39;s withdrawal and Army readiness
President Aoun, Speaker Berri and PM Salam meet at Baabda Palace, emphasize Israel's withdrawal and Army readiness

President Joseph Aoun held an urgent meeting at the Presidential Palace in Baabda with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to discuss the ongoing situation on the southern border and the consequences of continued Israeli violations.

The leaders emphasized the need for Israel to completely withdraw from all Lebanese territories, in line with international laws and U.N. resolutions.

They reiterated Lebanon's full commitment to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the readiness of the Lebanese Army to take over security responsibilities along the internationally recognized borders.

The meeting also referenced the joint statement by the U.S. and French presidents, issued ahead of the announcement of the ceasefire and the related commitments to reinforce security arrangements and implement Resolution 1701.

A spokesperson for the presidency said, "The U.S. and France will work with both Israel and Lebanon to ensure full implementation of this agreement."

She added, "Given Israel's ongoing disregard for its commitments, the meeting concluded with the following steps: The U.N. Security Council will be approached to demand action on Israeli violations and to call for an immediate withdrawal to the international borders, as stipulated in U.N. Resolution 1701."

She further stated, "Any continued Israeli presence in Lebanese territory is considered occupation, with all the legal consequences under international law."

The spokesperson emphasized, "Efforts will continue through Lebanon's Military Technical Committee and the Tripartite Mechanism, as outlined in the November 27, 2024 Declaration, to ensure full implementation."

She noted, "Negotiations will continue with the International Monitoring Committee and the Red Cross to secure the release of Lebanese prisoners held by Israel."

