MP Gebran Bassil calls for action on government commitments, does not back government

MP Gebran Bassil urged the Lebanese government to begin implementing its ministerial statement, emphasizing that all political factions, including Hezbollah, are part of it.



"Everyone agrees on the ministerial statement, and Hezbollah is your partner in this government—so go ahead and execute it, and we will support you," he said.



Bassil called for a clear stance on disarming Palestinian refugee camps, arguing that there is no justification for any armed presence within Lebanon. He also reiterated his position on the Syrian refugee crisis, stating, "There is no reason for any Syrian refugee to remain in Lebanon."



Reaffirming his stance on Lebanon's neutrality, Bassil cautioned against political alignments that could entangle the country in regional conflicts.



"We support Lebanon's neutrality—please, do not drag us from one axis to another," he warned.



Addressing Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Bassil expressed concerns over his impartiality, particularly in upcoming elections. "We hope your neutrality in the elections will not mirror your neutrality in forming the government because you distanced yourself from the commitments you made," he remarked.



Criticizing the composition of the government, Bassil acknowledged the competence of individual ministers but argued that the overall structure was flawed.



"This government includes excellent and capable ministers, but its formation is a throwback to 2005," he noted.



Bassil addressed Salam, saying that the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) gave him their trust when they voted, and without it, "he would not have been nominated prime minister."



"Today we are stripping you of this trust because you did not deserve it."