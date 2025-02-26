MP Ghassan Skaff pledges to evaluate government performance while granting confidence

MP Ghassan Skaff emphasized on Wednesday that the government must serve as a foundational body during this transitional period.



He acknowledged that the government's lifespan might not allow it to accomplish everything outlined in its ministerial statement, but stressed the importance of beginning the difficult journey ahead.



Skaff asserted that the terms "voluntary" and "safe" can no longer be used in the context of the Syrian refugee issue.



He called for implementing mandatory return protocols in cooperation with Syrian authorities.



He further stated that the government would be evaluated based on its performance and confirmed his intention to exercise his oversight and legislative role, granting it confidence to start the process of restoring sovereignty.