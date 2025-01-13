300 North Korean soldiers killed, 2,700 injured in Ukraine: Seoul spy agency says

Around 300 North Korean soldiers have been killed and 2,700 injured while fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine, a South Korean lawmaker said Monday, citing information from Seoul's spy agency.



"The deployment of North Korean troops to Russia has reportedly expanded to include the Kursk region, with estimates suggesting that casualties... include approximately 300 deaths and 2700 injuries," lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun told reporters after a briefing from the spy agency.



AFP