Strong Lebanon bloc withdraws from parliament session in protest over speech limitation to MP Gebran Bassil, source reveals
Lebanon News
26-02-2025 | 06:14
Strong Lebanon bloc withdraws from parliament session in protest over speech limitation to MP Gebran Bassil, source reveals
A parliamentary source from the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) announced that the Strong Lebanon bloc withdrew from the parliament session discussing the ministerial statement in protest against limiting the speech to MP Gebran Bassil.
The source emphasized that the bloc is the only one in opposition, stating, "The statements from supporting blocs are unnecessary, especially since the internal regulations allow deputies to speak."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Strong Lebanon
Parliament
Gebran Bassil
Free Patriotic Movement
